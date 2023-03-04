Get Ready With Camille Kostek, Cowboys Cheerleader Tori Skillings Lands The Swimsuit Calendar Cover & Chris Rock Addresses The Will Smith Slap

Videos by OutKick
Jon Jones is back!
UFC 285 took place last night in Vegas. While there were other fights on the card on Saturday night, all eyes were on the main event.
Jon Jones was making his return to the octagon after three years away from the UFC. He was doing so as a heavyweight, 43 pounds heavier than the last fight he competed in as a light-heavyweight.
Jones’ return to the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was for the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. As he did during his record 11 title defenses as a light-heavyweight, he made it look very easy.
So easy, the fight didn’t make it out of the first-round. With just under three minutes left in the opening round, Jones made Gane tap after getting him in a guillotine choke.
With his first fight back under his belt, Jones was ready to turn his focus towards his next fight. He wants former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.
The fight was the easy part. Jones now has to keep himself out of trouble. That’s been the hard part for Jones throughout his UFC career.
Adding to the difficulty is the fact that Jones is back in Las Vegas, where he was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony vehicle damage charges back in 2021.
But don’t worry, he’s promised to be on his best behavior this time. Jones told the media prior to UFC 285, “I’m not getting lit at all. You guys don’t want to see me lit. I’ll just leave it at that.”
For his fiancée’s sake let’s hope that’s the case.
Chris Rock addressed the slap heard round the world
Chris Rock finally addressed last year’s Will Smith slap at the Oscars. He did so on Saturday night during Netflix’s first global livestream event. A stand-up special he called “Selective Outrage.”
Rock set the tone early before going after wokeness, Meghan Markle and yes, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith. Here’s how he kicked off the Baltimore show, “I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered.”
“People always say words hurt. Anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”
At the end of his just over an hour special, Rock got into the Smith’s slap.
“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith,” he began. “Everybody knows! Everybody f—— knows! Yes, it happened. I got smacked. A year ago, I got slapped at the f—— Oscars by this motherf—— and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear! But I’m not a victim. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying.”
That sums it up perfectly. The best part might be that Rock got to address it on a Netflix comedy special and cash in big time on all the buzz surrounding the slap.
