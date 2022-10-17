Gerrit Cole Reacts To Josh Naylor Mid-Game Celebration

Cleveland Guardians DH Josh Naylor dropped what many saw as a disrespectful celebration toward Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole after launching a solo home run that pulled his team within one run of the New York Yankees in Game 4 of their ALDS series.

However, the Guardians ended up losing 4-2.

Naylor broke out a baby-rocking celebration and called Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole his son as he rounded first base. That would’ve gone down poorly had the Guardians been ahead, but it really looked out of touch when they still trailed.

This is wild.



Josh Naylor was rounding the bases rocking a baby and calling Gerrit Cole his son. I’m a fan of bat flips and celebrating your work, but don’t make it disrespectful. This is quite disrespectful.



pic.twitter.com/tJxN9UDJry — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 17, 2022

According to Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie, the celebration stemmed from Naylor’s penchant for calling opposing pitchers his “son.”

“Nayls, when he hits homer off people, he calls them son. Hence the rocking the baby as he rounds the bases,” McKenzie.

Still, there’s a time and a place, guy.

The Yankees got the last laugh and evened the series at 2-2 and forced a deciding Game 5.

As for Cole, what was his take on Naylor’s celebration?

Translation: Gerrit Cole didn’t like Josh Naylor’s celebrationpic.twitter.com/zrgVnD60E3 — OddsShopper (@OddsShopper) October 17, 2022

“Yeah, whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said.

However, he mentioned not noticing it during the game

“I was made aware of it. Like, I didn’t see it in the moment. It wouldn’t have bothered me in the moment and it just is kind of funny.”

Game 5 of the ALDS doesn’t seem like the right time for retribution, but you never know. Surely, all eyes will be on Naylor’s first at-bat.

