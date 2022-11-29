Germany World Cup Team Brings In Player Wives For Two Nights

Germany’s national team has not had the best 2022 World Cup.

They started the group stage with a shocking 2-1 loss to Japan, immediately making advancement more difficult.

Spain took a 1-0 lead late in their second match, before a furious comeback secured an important draw.

While not eliminated, the Germans face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout stage. If they aren’t able to get out of the group, it would mark a second-consecutive World Cup failure.

In 2018, Germany suffered another shocking loss, 2-0 to South Korea which sent them home.

This year though, the national team is bringing in reinforcements to try and help push them through.

According to the Daily Mail, Germany was allowed to bring in wives and girlfriends to the Zulal Wellness Resort for two nights this week.

A number of them were in attendance for the match against Spain, such as Sophia Weber and Izabel Goulart.

AL KHOR, QATAR – NOVEMBER 27: Sophia Weber girlfriend of Kai Havertz of germany during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

Travel plans for Germany’s wives and girlfriends have been a major source of contention for months now.

The resort is about 70 miles outside of Doha, at the very tip of the country.

That distance meant that no player joined manager Hansi Flick at a pre-match press conference before the Spain match.

This violated FIFA policy requiring at least one player to be available for the media. Meaning, the German FA must have really believed the retreat was important to team morale.

The team faces a must-win game against Costa Rica on Thursday, so we won’t have to wait long to see if the FA’s move worked.