Gerard Butler had a very rough incident on the set of his latest film “Plane.”

The action star’s new movie is about a plane going down on a hostile island and a pilot (played by Butler) and prisoner needing to fight to survive.

It looks awesome, but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses on set. The Hollywood sensation accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid on his face while on set.

“Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing. Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.’ I’m rubbing my face and, suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes. It’s burning my face, and I mean burning,” Butler explained during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” according to the New York Post.

Gerard Butler added that the painful burning lasted “for hours.”

For those of you unaware of what to do if phosphoric acid gets on you, the CDC has some simple recommendations. It’s pretty simple. Wash your skin or eyes, and if you somehow swallow it, get immediate medical attention.

CDC explains what to do if you come in contact with phosphoric acid. (Credit: CDC)

Gerard Butler should be more careful next time.

Whenever dealing with dangerous substances like phosphoric acid, you need to be careful. If not, you’re going to end up in a world of hurt.

Gerard Butler, who is one of the few action stars left, learned that lesson the very hard way. He got it on his face and paid the price.

He should consider himself lucky the damage wasn’t worse.

Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed acid on his face. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As for “Plane,” the movie looks like Gerard Butler’s next big hit. Any film about a plane crashing and all hell breaking loose is bound to be great.

Seriously, whenever there’s chaos in a film plot and Butler is involved, you know it’s going to be great. “Law Abiding Citizen” is the GOAT example of that fact.

Let’s just hope next time he films a movie he doesn’t rub acid all over his face. You just hate to see stuff like that happen.