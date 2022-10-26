Gerard Butler’s New Movie Looks Epic And Violent

Gerard Butler’s new movie “Plane” looks like it’s going to be an awesome film.

Butler is known for being a man that pretty much only drops hits. Whether it’s “Olympus has Fallen” or “Law Abiding Citizen,” the man knows how to put on a show.

Now, it appears “Plane” will be his next masterpiece. The plot of the film, according to Lionsgate, is as follows:

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Does that sound like an epic journey? Just wait until you check out the trailer. It’s pure electricity.

Does “Plane” look awesome or does “Plane” look awesome? I think we all know the answer and the answer is an overwhelming yes.

First, you think it’s going to be about controlling a mysterious criminal on a plane. Next thing we know it’s about surviving a crash on a hostile island with armed fighters.

This sounds like something a bunch of teenage boys cooked up, and I say that as a compliment.

Gerard Butler’s new movie “Plane” looks awesome. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M25zXBIUVr0)

Gerard Butler has a proven record in the action genre.

If there’s one thing we know about Gerard Butler it’s that he does dark and sinister stuff very well. He’s made for action movies where bodies get stacked.

There are a ton of examples, but “Law Abiding Citizen” really put him on the map, and he hasn’t slowed down since.

Something tells me “Plane” will carry the same kind of energy, violence and action that fans have come to love from Butler.

Gerard Butler stars in “Plane.” The first preview for the movie is out. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M25zXBIUVr0)

Finally, while I’m sure “Plane,” which is coming out in 2023, will be a ton of fun, I can more or less tell you how this scenario would unfold in real life.

Delta Force or Seal Team 6 commandos would drop in and start killing anyone and everyone who got in their way.