Georgia’s Brock Bowers Recovers From Ankle Surgery In All-American Form, Likely In Time For No. 9 Ole Miss

Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers could probably catch passes with his cleats on a tightrope.

Bowers underwent tightrope surgery on Oct. 16 for a high ankle sprain suffered at Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. The procedure places a thin device between the shin and ankle to keep natural motion. Recovery tends to be three to six weeks. Bowers has practiced this week with his return right at three weeks.

Brock Bowers pushes for more yardage after a catch against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal last Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He is expected to play Saturday when the No. 2 Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) host No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Georgia can clinch the East and a berth in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 with a win. Or if No. 13 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) loses at No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“It turns back to the player and what their comfort level is,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And then it turns to the coaches and how effective they think he can be.”

The junior from Napa, California has missed two games this season – a 43-20 win over Florida and a 30-21 win last week over Missouri after missing the second half of the 37-20 victory at Vanderbilt. He still leads the team in receiving with 41 catches for 567 yards.

Against an offense as strong as Ole Miss’, the Bulldogs may need him. The Rebels are 12th in the nation in total yards a game with 478. Georgia is No. 6 with 493 a game.

Brock Bowers Helped Lead Georgia To 2 National Titles

“It’s not a risk of a long term, career-type thing,” Smart said. “What it boils down to is, can he help us win? Is he comfortable with that? And do we think he can do the things he has to do to help us do it? He’s got to hit those numbers and check those boxes with acceleration and deceleration before that’s even a decision.”

Bowers’ talent helped lead Georgia to back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and ’22 seasons. He caught 56 passes for 882 yards as a freshman and 63 for 942 last season.