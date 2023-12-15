Georgia Woman Arrested For Assaulting Her Husband Because He Fell Asleep Before Birthday Sex

Videos by OutKick

A Georgia woman picked up a battery charge earlier this month for her birthday after an alleged assault on her husband. The incident took place in the early morning hours after her husband had fallen asleep without fulfilling his promise of birthday sex.

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the unnamed couple’s home around 4:30 am. They had received a call in regards to family violence from the birthday girl.

Husband falls asleep instead of delivering birthday sex (Image Credit: Getty)

According to officers, when they arrived on the scene the woman told them that it was her birthday. She also informed them that her husband was supposed to have given her a sexual favor to help celebrate her big day.

When that didn’t happen, because he had fallen asleep, she became upset with her snoozing husband. That’s when she started to hit him with her phone.

If she thought the wakeup call, in the form of physical violence, was going to have her husband ready to deliver on the promise, she couldn’t have been more wrong.

According to officers, the phone assault left her husband with cuts on his face. It also left him ready to defend himself. Which he did by pushing her away.

When her husband pushed her, she ended up hitting her head on the corner of the nightstand. This is when she decided to place the call to the police.

Birthday Girl Takes Trip To Jail Instead Of Celebrating With Sex

Apparently in her mind, the push plus the lack of birthday sex outweighed the phone to the face of her sleeping husband. Officers were going to show up, take everything into consideration, and then side with her.

Why else would she be the one placing the call? Unfortunately for her, that’s not how it worked out.

After assessing the situation and speaking to the husband, who told them he was too tired to follow through on the sexual favors, they determined that she was the primary aggressor.

The husband added that his wife had hit him with a phone and her hand during altercation. While he did admit to pushing her, he did so only to get her to stop hitting him.

She was arrested and took a trip to the Columbia County Detention Center. According to the facility’s records, she was charged with battery – family violence.

These two are on another level when it comes birthday celebrations. They’re either having sex or someone’s going to jail. Talk about range. If they can stay together through this they can make it through anything.