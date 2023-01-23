Georgia OL Warren McClendon Will Honor Devin Willock At Senior Bowl

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. While working out for NFL teams, McClendon will honor his fallen teammate Devin Willock in the process.

Following the accepted invitation Monday for the event held on the campus of South Alabama, Jim Nagy announced that McClendon would wear No. 77, in honor of his teammate Devin Willock. During a car crash Jan. 15, Willock passed away, along with recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the pair, with the latest involving McClendon, who was also involved in the crash.

“With the blessing of Warren McClendon and his family, the Senior Bowl has assigned McClendon jersey #77 to honor his late Georgia Football teammate Devin Willock. McClendon wore #70 in his three years as starter for the Dawgs.”

The Bulldogs will have four representatives at the Senior Bowl, including Christopher Smith, Jack Podlesny and running back Kenny Mcintosh joining McClendon. The Georgia offensive lineman has drawn the attention of NFL teams. He started 37 straight games for the Bulldogs.

After the death of his teammate, this will give him the opportunity to honor him in the biggest postseason event for future NFL stars. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but McClendon being able to play in this game is a blessing in itself.

Now, the former Bulldog will get to honor his teammate and wear the Georgia helmet one more time.