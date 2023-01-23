Ambulance Transporting Georgia OL Warren McClendon Struck By Drunk Driver En-Route To Hospital

The morning of Jan. 15 was already traumatic for Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, but according to one report, it could’ve been much worse.

After the crash that took the life of his teammate Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, an ambulance transporting McClendon was struck by a drunk driver. McClendon was en-route to the local hospital when the second incident occurred just under an hour after the first accident.

According to OnlineAthens, the incident happened around downtown Athens at 3:40 a.m., when officers responded to the minor collision. In the report, it states the driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance had a blood-alcohol level of 0.175, leading to the driver’s arrest.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the report, the driver stated he was having issues with his car and turned off the vehicle, then turned it back on, but the vehicle went into reverse and hit the ambulance. The 21-year old was arrested for DUI, according to outlet ‘RedAndBlack’.

A tragic night for the Georgia program could’ve ended up even worse, thanks to the drunk driver. Thankfully McClendon survived the ordeal and arrived at the hospital a short time later.

Warren McClendon Honoring Devin Willock At Senior Bowl

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. While working out for NFL teams, McClendon will honor his fallen teammate Devin Willock in the process. Thanks to Jim Nagy and his wonderful team at the Senior Bowl, McClendon will wear No.77 in honor of his former teammate Devin Willock.

“With the blessing of Warren McClendon and his family, the Senior Bowl has assigned McClendon jersey #77 to honor his late Georgia Football teammate Devin Willock. McClendon wore #70 in his three years as starter for the Dawgs,” Jim Nagy wrote on twitter.

Thankfully, McClendon has recovered enough from the accident that he’ll be able to compete in the upcoming event.