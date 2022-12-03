LSU Jogs Off Field While Georgia Returns Blocked FG For Touchdown

ATLANTA- We knew there would be some type of wacky play to happen between Georgia and LSU today, but certainly not in this fashion. After driving the field and looking productive on offense, the Tigers blundered a field goal attempt, which turned into a touchdown for Georgia.

Yea, I find it very hard to makeup some of these type of plays, so I had a hard time picking my jaw up off the table as I watched the Bulldogs return it for six points. As LSU lined up for the 32-yard field goal, Georgia ended up getting a hand on it. Thinking the play was dead, LSU players jogged off the field, while the Bulldogs were about to pull off a clever move.

BLOCKED ➡️ 95 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!! pic.twitter.com/06yb7QIK2W — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

This came after Jayden Daniels had drove the Tigers down the field to potentially take the lead. On the ensuing drive, Daniels hit a wide open receiver to tie the game at 7-7. Nice that time, Georgia has scored 21 straight points. There was also this wild play.

This game is full blown crazy for LSU and Georgia is taking full advantage



Bulldogs score on next play. pic.twitter.com/uaq5ktCVuv — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 3, 2022

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers stands with his team. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This game had already gotten crazy in the first quarter, with Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers getting on the same page. But after that wild special teams touchdown, I don’t think we’ll see another six points like that again today.

There might not be a lot of LSU fans in Atlanta today, but they certainly are having a good time in their small section. Now, the only question that remains is whether or not they won the tailgate.

We’ve now seen enough crazy plays to get us through the postseason.