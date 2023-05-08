Will Georgia Three-Peat? Who Will Contend For 2023 National Championship? Vegas Has Thoughts On The Matter

Videos by OutKick

Can Georgia pull off the three-peat? This is the question on many minds as we head into the summer period and college football going into its final season of a four-team playoff. The schedule surely helps Kirby Smart, while Michigan and Ohio State look for a shot at redemption.

The way we look at college football rankings will change after the 2023 season, with the 12-team playoff set to begin in 2024. While we witnessed TCU make a run toward the title game last season, only to get destroyed by Georgia, the question remains who can challenge for a title.

One would think Caleb Williams and USC will be in contention, but last year gave teams a blueprint on how to contain the Trojans. Put Caleb in uncomfortable spots and pray your offense can keep up. For the first time in a long time, Alabama has a quarterback situation that doesn’t look promising, compared to what’s going on at LSU with Jayden Daniels.

How does this factor into the updated national championship odds? Not much at the moment, according to DraftKings.

Make sure to signup with DraftKings using the OutKick promo, betting $5 and getting $150 in bonus bets instantly!

Here’s a look at where we stand in college football, coming out of Spring practice.

Georgia +230

We have now entered the post Stetson Bennett era at Georgia. I know, it will take a minute to adjust. But the hope is that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo can transform Carson Beck into the next great Georgia quarterback. There’s no doubt that the Bulldogs defense will continue to flourish, even with a number of players headed to the NFL. Now, Kirby Smart has the chance to add another trophy to his collection.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Stetson Bennett #13 after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Alabama +550

It certainly feels different in Tuscaloosa. Alabama doesn’t have a solid starting quarterback, after bringing in Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame. Tommy Rees has taken over as offensive coordinator, while neither Ty Simpson or Jalen Milroe could separate themselves this past Spring. There’s a certain level of uncertainty surrounding Alabama, but Vegas thinks Nick Saban will have things handled by the season opener. We’ll see.

Ohio State +650

Speaking of quarterback situations, Ohio State is trying to replace CJ Stroud. There is pressure on Ryan Day to finish the job in December, coming off the loss to Michigan, followed by another loss in the playoffs. It’s time for the Buckeyes and Ryan Day to take the next step, but they won’t get far without a quarterback good enough to beat Michigan. Devin Brown and Kyle McCord continue to battle for the starting spot, while Ryan Day tries to avoid the mistakes of 2022.

Michigan +900

If there is any team in college football, besides maybe LSU, that I would go ahead and lay money on, its Michigan. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy returns to lead the Wolverines, alongside running back Blake Corum. After making the playoffs for the second straight year, Michigan was bounced in the semifinal by TCU. If there ever was a time for Jim Harbaugh to lead his team to the national championship game, this is it.

USC +1400

Alright Lincoln Riley, it’s time. Caleb Williams returns for USC and the offense looks to take the next step, while the defense will have to catch up a bit. Sure, there is a decent amount of quarterback competition in the Pac 12, with Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr, but the Trojans have enough talent to nat slip up down the stretch. The schedule isn’t the easiest, but there’s a solid chance USC is contending for a playoff spot in November.

Jayden Daniels returns for 2023 season looking for SEC title, but will almost certainly have to play Georgia again. (Credit: Getty Images)

LSU +1600

Here we go, one of my favorite ‘outliers’ for 2023. Brian Kelly has assembled a talented offense, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who finally came into his own at the end of 2022. On the defensive side, Harold Perkins will continue to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, while this offense looks to run teams off the board. A steady attack of Jayden Daniels and a solid group of running backs could be the key to LSU dethroning Alabama again this upcoming season. I love the Tigers, but they’d most likely play Georgia again for an SEC title.

Florida State +1800

Alright Mike Norvell, you’ve assembled a talented roster in Tallahassee, not its time to grab an ACC title. Returning quarterback Jordan Travis will lead this offense, while a talented group of receivers are ready to capitalize. Can Jared Verse be that guy again on defense in 2023? Absolutely, as the former transfer looks to add to his sack collection at Florida State. I give Norvell a lot of credit for the way he used the transfer portal, but now its time for it to payoff.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles passes against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Clemson +2200

Dabo Swinney finally made a move this offseason at offensive coordinator, bringing in Garrett Riley from TCU. So, will this be the type of move that pays off for rising quarterback Cade Klubnik? This is the hope at Clemson, while the defense looks to get after the quarterback. I certainly have my concerns about the Tigers, but I’m curious to see what this offense looks like with a new play caller. I am not sold on Clemson, but they could grow on me during the college football season.

Notre Dame +2500

Marcus Freeman enters his second season as the Fighting Irish head coach, with a transfer quarterback of his own. Sam Hartman decided he wanted to contend for a championship after leaving Wake Forest, and now he will lead the Irish at quarterback. The defense worries me, but I certainly don’t have many doubts about Hartman’s ability to sling the football. I don’t see them contending for a playoff spot, but maybe Sam Hartman can do something with the luck of the Irish.

Sam Hartman is QB-1 at Notre Dame. (Credit: Getty Images)

Penn State +2500

Look, it’s time for James Franklin to be contending for a playoff spot heading into the final weekend of November. Enough with the excuses, Penn State has to exercise some demons with Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions have talent on defense, with a strong running game. But enough with talk of almost getting there.

Texas +2500

Whew, I guess Vegas is all aboard the Quinn Ewers hype train, with Steve Sarkisian entering another year in Austin. The Longhorns will have the perfect opportunity to showcase its roster in Week 2, as they travel to play Alabama. Last season had its moments, but it’s time for Sarkisian to produce, with a move to the SEC coming after 2023. One last shot to win the Big 12 before moving on. But we’ll know about this team quickly after the trip to Tuscaloosa. How long before Arch Manning plays?

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 15: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tennessee +2800

Ok, the Hendon Hooker era is over at Tennessee. Now, Josh Heupel is putting his offensive scheme on former starter Joe Milton. The Vols exceeded expectations in 2022, finishing the year with a drumming of Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee has an explosive backfield, with another solid group of receivers, giving Joe Milton options. But, if the Vols defense cannot get after the quarterback, there will be problems. This is Milton’s team, so lets see what Josh Hepel has in store for opposing defenses in 2023.

It should be noted that Texas A&M has the 15th best odds to win a title next season. Unfortunately, this will not cut it for Aggie fans. So unless Jimbo Fisher feels like cashing a massive check and being sent packing from College Station, it’s time to win on a consistent basis, which better start in 2023.

Who’s going to challenge Georgia?

There it is, the top-12 contenders according to Vegas for the 2023-2024 college football national championship. Obviously something crazy will happen by week three of the upcoming season and send someone into the depths of despair.