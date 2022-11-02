Tennessee-Georgia: The Most Expensive Regular Season Ticket One Company Has Ever Had

Just when you thought the Tennessee-Georgia football game on Saturday couldn’t draw any more hype, one ticket company is setting a record.

According to TickPick, an online ticket marketplace, this is the most expensive regular season ticket since they opened in 2011.

“We’ve been around since 2011 and it’s the most expensive regular season ticket we’ve had on record. The average purchase price for this game is over $800, skyrocketing since Tennessee beat Alabama,” the company told OutKick.

Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

I have scoured the internet over the last week looking to gauge the market for get-in prices for this matchup between the Vols and Bulldogs, with Ticketmaster coming in at $607 for one ticket. Now, this is not including the fees and other add-ons, which would take the price to over $740.

What’s At Stake On Saturday?

For the first time since since 2019, the top-two teams in the country will battle in the regular season. This is only the second time in the past 10 seasons that this type of matchup has taken place. Georgia and Tennessee are both heading down the path of the College Football Playoff, with Saturday’s game likely determining the SEC East champion.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If you are looking for a cheaper way to get into the game, StubHub does have tickets hovering around the $500 dollar range, but don’t forget the additional fees. Earlier this week, the market was sitting at the $750 price just to get into the stadium. It seems as though most people that are going have secured their way in.

Keep an eye on these websites if you’re making the trip to Athens, as they will likely drop just a bit, but not too much.

