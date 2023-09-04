Georgia Staff Member Arrested For Reckless Driving, In Another Off-Field Incident Under Coach Kirby Smart: Report

Videos by OutKick

According to a new report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia football staff member Jarvis Jones was arrested for reckless driving on Friday night.

Jones was arrested by the Athens-Clarke County police department for reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits, meaning he was driving 20mph over the speed limit. The AJC was able to get a hold of the initial report.

“Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday night by Athens-Clarke County police for reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:26 p.m. and released an hour later on a $2,400 bond. Maximum limits typically means more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.”

Jarvis Jones is currently the player connection coordinator for Kirby Smart’s football staff. He has worked within the football building in different roles for the past seven years.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gives his opening statement during Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff Media Day, July 18, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia players have either been arrested or cited for reckless driving and speeding 14 different times since the tragic death of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. While speaking with the reporters over the summer, Kirby Smart admitted that the program has not solved the problem of reckless driving within his program.

“I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t solved that issue or problem,” Smart told reporters this summer. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has. But certainly for us, it’s important to acknowledge it first. We’ve had a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that.”

The off-field driving issues could now be headed for a court room. Victoria Bowles, who survived the crash that killed LeCroy and Willock, has filed a lawsuit against the Georgia athletic association and former Bulldog Jalen Carter.

In the lawsuit, it alleges that Georgia knowingly allowed Chandler LeCroy to drive players and recruits around, while knowing “LeCroy had at least four speeding tickets, which included two ‘super speeder’ violations under Georgia law.”

The University of Georgia has said they will fight that lawsuit and characterization of what transpired that night.

“We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us,” Michael M. Raeber told OutKick. “Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s (athletic department’s) interest in court.”

As for what happened on Friday night, this is just another problem Kirby Smart will have to deal with when it comes to off-field driving issues.

