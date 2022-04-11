Georgia Loses Former 5-Star OLs Amarius Mims, Clay Webb To The Transfer Portal

The Georgia football team is wrapping up its 2022 spring practice, but some members of the offensive line have moved to the transfer portal. Former five-star Amarius Mims, the top-rated recruit in the 2021 class, has decided to move on from the program, as has former 5-star OL Clay Webb.

For the past few months, there have been rumblings about Mims, who came in with so much hype. The 6-foot-7, 330-lb sophomore from Bleckley County appeared in eight games for the Bulldogs last season, but did not see any action during the postseason run to a championship.

Mims was looking to grab playing time from left tackle Broderick Jones or right tackle Warren McClendon this spring, especially in the last scrimmage on Saturday, but never managed to do it. The coaching staff did try to get him playing time. They even put him at guard during some practices. But ultimately, Mims decided to try and gain a starting spot at another Power Five school.

Just last week, head coach Kirby Smart brought up Amarius Mims and mentioned how far he has come recently.

“We look at the offensive line, and I’m like, ‘Man! Look how far Amarius Mims has come. Man! Look how far this guy’s grown and gotten better…’ I want to see the players improve and not just gel. Improve your fundamentals and get better so our team can be better. We have some guys that are getting better. I’m excited about that. They’re probably not as good as you guys think they are. They might not be as good as they think they are, but they’re getting better.”

Amarius Mims will have to apply for a waiver if he wants to play in the SEC next season due to conference rules on intra-conference transferring. He is eligible to play immediately in other Power Five conferences because he submitted his name before the May 1st deadline, but the deadline to play elsewhere in the SEC expired on February 1st, so he would need a waiver if he decides to go that route.

Which means the Bulldogs have now lost three offensive linemen during the spring, as Clay Webb has departed as well. The former 5-star and fourth-year junior entered his name into the portal around the same time as Mims. The Georgia staff was hoping to get Webb some action at center the last few years, but he’s been in a constant battle with Sedrick Van Pran and Warren Ericson.