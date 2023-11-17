Georgia H.S. Football Coach Dismissed Weeks After Holding Baptism

Videos by OutKick

Freedom to express one’s religion has increasingly become a hot-button issue in America as the nation backslides in its general belief in God.

Tattnall County High School in Georgia relieved Isaac Ferrell of his duties as head football coach. The coach’s faith expression is in question after he was dismissed from his position — weeks after holding a baptism for his players.

The school’s superintendent announced Ferrell’s ousting as coach, saying the team was searching for a leader in greater alignment with the players.

Tattnall County High School in Georgia dismisses Isaac Ferrell as coach.

H.S. Coach’s Expression Of Faith Focus Of Firing

Superintendent Kristen Waters did not name Ferrell in her announcement that the school sought a new head football coach. The statement on Ferrell’s exit sounded intentionally vague.

“The safety and security of our students is paramount to Tattnall County Board of Education,” Waters said, via NBC-WSAV. “Based on the outcome of an investigation into an incident that occurred Friday night, Nov. 3 while traveling after the football game, the District decided that it would seek a Head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students.”

Faith and sports (namely football) have long been intertwined until recent decades. Though the school’s superintendent stated that Ferrell was not dismissed as coach for the baptism, his decision to hold the ceremony received backlash that inevitably reached her attention.

Freedom from Religion Foundation, considered a “state/church watchdog,” objected to Ferrell’s action, accusing the coach of forcing religion upon his players.

A Decision By The Players

The backlash contrasts the players’ actual reactions to the baptism.

Ferrell held the baptism on Oct. 23. A total of 20 players decided to accept faith and partake in the baptism. Ferrell posted videos from the baptism on his Facebook account. He later deleted the posts.

One parent of a player on the Tattnall County team shared that she was glad her son deliberately chose to accept his new faith and did not feel pressured by his coach.

“I was extremely proud of him because he made the decision on his own,” the mother said. “I didn’t have to hold his hand, and he did it because he wanted to.”

A pastor named Gary Few helped with the event. “I baptize you now, my brother, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” he shared with the students.

Time will tell if the superintendent’s claim that the baptism had nothing to do with Ferrell’s dismissal as coach proves true. After all, according to Kristen Waters, Ferrell remains a teacher at the school.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bremerton High School football coach Joseph Kennedy after the head coach got nixed for praying on the field. The Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy’s favor — and he received a $1.7 million settlement.