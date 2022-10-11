Georgia High School Football Player Shot Dead In Parking Lot

An 18-year-old high school football player in Georgia was killed after an altercation at a Lawrenceville Dave & Buster’s parking lot.

Jefferson High School’s Elijah DeWitt was shot on Oct. 5 after an altercation with two males. His girlfriend accompanied DeWitt at the scene, which DeWitt’s mother described as an “attempted robbery.”

Gwinnett County Police arrested Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson for their involvement in the shooting, with no motive confirmed as of current reporting. Bryan and Richardson were reportedly familiar with DeWitt.

The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Kemare Bryan (18 year-old-male, Lawrenceville) and Chandler Richardson (19 year-old-male, Lawrenceville) in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt.

For more details: https://t.co/EUX5Ze1O3f pic.twitter.com/0r29wzfEbp — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 7, 2022

Jefferson High School held a vigil for DeWitt and celebrated the wide receiver on Sunday.

The school released a statement on the player’s tragic death.

“The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt,” the school tweeted. “The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

Dawn DeWitt mourned her son’s passing.

“I want him to be remembered as a fierce competitor with a very large heart,” DeWitt said.

Rest in Peace

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops