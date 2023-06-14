Videos by OutKick

Believe it or not, Georgia football landed another big-time defensive recruit on Tuesday night. Jordan Thomas, a four-star prospect out of New Jersey, committed to the Bulldogs after taking his official visit to Athens earlier this month.

Thomas stands 6-foot-6, 315-pound and plays on the defensive line for northeast powerhouse Don Bosco Prep. He chose Georgia over a top-10 that included Florida, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Miami, South Carolina, Penn State, Michigan and LSU.

Although Thomas could easily lineup at the tackle spot and follow in the footsteps of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, his athleticism may better suit an EDGE rusher role in the SEC. It is unclear as to how Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs staff plans to use him, but he is tough for just one lineman to handle on the bull rush in the middle and his ability to shed blocks is a nightmare on the outside.

At his size, Jordan Thomas is a freak. As a rising junior, he was squatting 500 pounds.

That was more than a year ago. More recently, Thomas was throwing up big weight on the bench press.

just working senior season loading…. 💪🏾 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FHgDFjWkCu — Jordan Thomas ✝️ (@JordanDBP97) March 10, 2023

All of that is great, but it’s nothing revolutionary. Top recruits have lifted heavy for a long time.

It’s the raw athleticism that sets Thomas apart. Check out the wicked hops from someone who weighs as much as Ndamukong Suh:

That’s ridiculous.

Georgia has been a defensive line factory since Smart’s arrival in 2016. The Bulldogs have had one of the top-ranked defenses in the country year-in and year-out, and they produce NFL talent at a rate unlike any other program on that side of the ball.

Jordan Thomas is the next ridiculously athletic recruit to land in Athens. Though there is still a lot of time for him to flip if he was to change his mind, he’s headed to the SEC hoping to be the next first round lineman out of Georgia!