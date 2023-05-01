Georgia Sets NFL Draft Record With 25 Picks Over Two Years

Videos by OutKick

The Georgia Bulldogs are the proud owner of a very impressive record.

A total of 10 Georgia players were selected Thursday through Saturday as the 2023 NFL Draft unfolded, with Jalen Carter being the most notable at nine to the Eagles. Two other UGA players went in the first round and Stetson Bennett was picked surprisingly high by the Rams to name a few more notable selections.

The 10 picks wasn’t as impressive as the Bulldogs having 15 players come off the board last year, but it helped set a record for a two year window.

Jalen Carter went ninth overall to the Eagles. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The 25 players selected in the past two drafts is the most for any college program in the modern era. A total of 54 Georgia players since Kirby Smart took over as head coach.

That means nearly half of his players selected happened in the last two years of his seven year career in Athens. To put it as simply as possible, Kirby Smart has had loaded squads these past two seasons. Not hard to understand why the Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles.

Stetson Bennett was drafted in the fourth round by the Rams. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart has the Georgia Bulldogs rolling.

Georgia is 29-1 over the past two seasons with two national title rings and 25 players taken in the NFL Draft. If you’re the recruiting coordinator in Athens, that should be at the top of every letter mailed out and the first thing said on every phone call.

Not only are players from Georgia getting drafted, but they’re putting some absolute studs into the league. Jalen Carter is a great prospect, Broderick Jones and Nolan Smith both have high ceilings, and Travon Walker went first overall in 2022.

The team’s 15 draft picks last season is also a standalone record. No matter how you slice it, Kirby Smart is simply on an insane run.

Georgia has a record 25 draft picks over the past two seasons. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Georgia coach put the college football world on notice the moment he won his first ring. Since then, it’s been a massacre and the data proves it. What a time to be a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.