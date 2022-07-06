Georgia Dem, Anti-Policing Foundation Member Stacey Abrams Caught Paying Over $500K For Security Services

When narratives involving police-related violence ran rampant in the summer of 2020, demonizing the group in the process, Democrats called for a reduction in size and funding for police forces around the nation. Some called for a complete abolishing of the police.

The political party’s message quickly backfired after receipts were pulled up on how much Dems love to spend on private security details; a temporary solution that averts needing to solve real-time crime trends or support for police.

One Democrat made to answer for her hypocrisy is Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has previously opined for police funds to be redistributed and currently holds a position as a board member for the Marguerite Casey Foundation — which has supported the defunding of the police movement.

According to a deep dive from the New York Post, Abrams’ Georgia gubernatorial campaign spent nearly half a million — $520,612.57 — on security services between December 2021 to April 2022.

Stacey Abrams campaign spent over $500K on security — despite her ties to defund police group https://t.co/cbk691nFPZ pic.twitter.com/vNXqSC1sy6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2022

The five-month spending spree from Abrams’ campaign went to EPA Security: shelled out in 11 payments of $39,335, $46,765, $44,380, $49,713.24, $50.252.50, $54,487.22, $56,141.43, $4,455, $64,221.18, $54,101.17 and $56,760.83, as reported by the Post.

Abrams’ support for the Marguerite Casey Foundation extended to anti-policing groups such as the Movement for Black Lives, Black Organizing Project and Louisville Community Bail Fund. Abrams previously said the following regarding police funding:

“We have to reallocate resources, so, yes,” she said. “If there is a moment where resources are so tight that we have to choose between whether we murder Black people or serve Black people, then absolutely: Our choice must be service.”

By comparison, Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s campaign spent a reported $31,396 on “IT/Consulting/Security” in a similar timeframe.

“Stacey Abrams does not support defunding the police, and is a longtime supporter of investing in law enforcement, building community trust, and fostering law enforcement accountability,” Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd told the Post.

Abrams previously stated that her board position with the Foundation has conflicted with a general belief that police should not be reduced in numbers to combat crime.

Squad members have also come under fire for boasting some big paydays for armed security — going against their ardent anti-gun and anti-policing platforms.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela