Georgia Brought Its Own Bathrooms For Visit To Auburn

To win back-to-back National Championships, you have to have some intangible qualities as a program. One major thing is you’ve got to be ready for anything, and clearly, the Georgia Bulldogs are, and that includes a lack of bathrooms on the road.

The top-ranked team in the nation rolled into town for a Saturday afternoon date with the Auburn Tigers. Playing on the road in most SEC stadiums is a tall order, but there’s something that makes Jordan-Hare Stadium a little tricky for visitors and that’s a reported scarcity on the bathroom front for the visitors.

CBS Sports’ Josh Pate showed off what the Bulldogs did to make their lives at Auburn just a little bit more comfortable.

UGA brought their own bathrooms to Auburn. Take no chances on the road! pic.twitter.com/wdl0D9j1jI — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) September 30, 2023

That is one hell of a port-a-lav. Looks to be about three additional stalls for reinforcements, but they look roomy.

If it were up to me, I would take one of those to every home game, regardless of how many toilets there are in the locker room. There could be two toilets for every player, and I’d still bring it because there’s something to be said about a home-field advantage in the bathroom game.

This way, players can their minds off whether or not the bathrooms will be available or up to snuff when they need it, and instead, they can focus on the task at hand: winning the game.

If for whatever it winds up being a close game, and Georgia gets out of Auburn by the skin of their teeth, I think they’ll have those bathrooms of theirs to thank.

