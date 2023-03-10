Georgetown Fires Patrick Ewing After Atrocious Run

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Ewing’s time with the Georgetown Hoyas is over.

The former NBA star was fired by alma mater Thursday night after finishing the season 7-25 and getting blown out in the opening round of the Big East tournament.

At one point of Ewing’s tenure, the Hoyas lost 29 straight Big East games. The move was expected and Georgetown has now officially pulled the trigger. He finished with a 75-109 record.

The Patrick Ewing era at Georgetown was an utter disaster.

As OutKick’s Anthony Farris wrote Thursday prior to Ewing’s firing, the big man went from being a dominant player to utterly obliterating Georgetown basketball.

A once proud program was turned into an absolute and complete joke under his watch. Over the past two seasons, the Hoyas were a stunning 13-50. That’s borderline impossible to do as a major program. Yet, he somehow got the job done. In Ewing’s six seasons in Washington D.C., Georgetown finished above .500 just once.

His time coaching the Hoyas was like watching a horrible car crash that you can’t look away from. The disaster had become more entertaining than the product on the court.

Whenever that happens, you know you’ve lost control of your program. Now, after six seasons at the school that made him famous, he’s out the door.

Ewing kind of predicted his fate.

Ironically, Patrick Ewing actually kind of predicted this. When he was hired, Patrick Ewing told the press, “People could call me ‘the greatest Hoya ever,’ but as you know, if I don’t win, there will be another coach here, sooner or later. Every coach knows, as soon as … you dot the I’s and cross the T’s, the writing’s on the wall. At some point in your career, you’re going to be let go. That’s just life in coaching,’ according to The Associated Press.

Well, he couldn’t have called that one any better.

Now, Georgetown will have to hit the reset button after six years of garbage basketball. As for Patrick Ewing, I’m sure he’ll take his money and kick back, but he’s not getting another major head coaching job. No shot at all.