George W. Bush And Condoleezza Rice Move On From Destroying Terrorists To Pushing For ACC Expansion

With the days of overseeing the killing terrorists behind them, George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice have pivoted to a new job:

Trying to get the ACC to expand and add SMU and Stanford.

The ACC is currently undergoing the debate of figuring out whether or not the conference should expand. So far, efforts to add Cal and Stanford have failed, and it doesn’t seem likely SMU will be added either.

However, the big guns have now arrived to throw their weight around in the form of Rice and the former President of the United States.

Condi Rice and George W. Bush want to see the ACC expand.

The 43rd President of the United States and his former Secretary of State are making calls to try to get Stanford and SMU into the East Coast conference, according to Ross Dellenger.

Bush’s presidential library is located at SMU, and Rice has very deep ties to Stanford. She served as the provost of the university in the 1990s, is a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford and serves in a professor role as well.

She’s one of the most people in America associated with Stanford. Other than Andrew Luck, she’s probably the first person most people think of when they think of the prestigious university in California.

This is a power duo.

In terms of people with insane life experiences, there are very few people who have seen and done wilder things than Bush and Rice.

We all love college football and believe the stakes are life-altering. Even in the most crushing defeat, it doesn’t sting too long. It’s a sport. We love it, but it shouldn’t dictate your life.

The same can’t be said for what Condi Rice and George W. Bush have been from. He was the President on 9/11 and she was his National Security Advisor and later Secretary of State.

Bush was the most important person on Earth during the War on Terror and Rice was certainly in the top five. Possibly as high as third. Their jobs couldn’t have had any higher stakes. They launched combat operations all over the globe to hunt down the men responsible for 9/11.

After doing that, everything else in life must seem like a cakewalk. As a history fanatic, I would lose my mind if George W. Bush just called me up to talk a little SMU football or if Condi wanted to talk about Stanford. How do you say no to that?

Will Bush and Rice getting involved work? Right now it seems like it won’t, but those two are capable of doing a lot.