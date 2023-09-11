George W. Bush’s Iconic Bullhorn Speech From Ground Zero After 9/11 Remains An Absolute Must-Watch

Videos by OutKick

It’s the 22-year anniversary of 9/11, and it’s the perfect time to watch former President George W. Bush’s bullhorn speech.

On this day 22 years ago, America was attacked in horrific fashion and nearly 3,000 people were killed. It was a tragic and unbelievably sad day as people watched the Twin Towers come down, the Pentagon on fire and soon learned about Flight 93 going down because the passengers overtook the terrorists.

Americans were enraged and ready to start killing the al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for the attacks and those harboring them. People wanted revenge, and during a visit to Ground Zero three days later, Bush made what might be the most powerful comments of his entire presidency.

“I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon,” Bush emphatically told the first responders and firefighters working to clear the site.

An incredible “USA! USA! USA!” chant broke out, and it was a sign the USA was going to rise from the rubble stronger than ever.

George W. Bush let the world know America would respond after 9/11.

It’s impossible to watch this speech and not get hit with chills. It’s one of the best presidential moments of the past 25 years.

The country was hurting, people were scared, thousands of our fellow citizens were dead, families had been torn apart, lives had been destroyed and the world was forever going to be different.

Bush went to Ground Zero and made it crystal clear that the monsters responsible for all the pain and suffering would be held accountable.

President George W. Bush’s legendary bullhorn speech remains incredible. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

I’ll admit that it damn near makes me cry watching this speech from George W. Bush. It’s so unbelievably inspiring in the face of so much carnage and chaos.

Furthermore, if you don’t remember or weren’t alive on 9/11, I highly-suggest watching Bush’s address to the nation.

Bush telling the world “Freedom was attacked this morning by a faceless coward and freedom will be defended” had patriots across the country ready to stand up, dust ourselves off and run through a wall.

On this day, remember all those who we lost and remember that this country is one worth defending and fighting for. I’m proud to be an American, those of you reading this almost certainly feel the same way and we shouldn’t ever apologize for it.