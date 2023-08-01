George Strait Fans Sing ‘Amarillo By Morning’ With Gusto As Rain Hammers Nashville Concert

Videos by OutKick

George Strait fans refused to be silenced by terrible weather conditions during a weekend concert in Nashville.

The king of country music was performing Saturday night at Nissan Stadium when a massive storm rolled through the area. Unfortunately, the show with Strait and Chris Stapleton had to be cut short, but not before fans attempted to ride it out.

A video circulating Twitter shows a packed Nissan Stadium full of fans singing “Amarillo By Morning” with enthusiasm and gusty as the rain beat down on them.

It’s a pretty epic video, especially given the severity of the weather.

A sold out stadium refusing to leave in the pouring rain and singing Amarillo By Morning with @GeorgeStrait and @ChrisStapleton in Nashville tonight! pic.twitter.com/FXodtw5woj — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 30, 2023

George Strait fans didn’t want to leave his Nashville show.

Unfortunately, the decision was made to ultimately pull the plug on the Nashville show after a second shelter-in-place order was issued, according to WKRN.

Fans were able to catch only an hour of Strait performing on stage, and clearly, they didn’t want to leave. Fans were ready and willing to ride it out until the bitter end.

This will conclude tonight's show.



Thank you for attending the George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town show this evening at Nissan Stadium. — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) July 30, 2023

It’s not hard to understand why fans were fired up and more than willing to brave the rain. George Strait is a living legend.

He’s arguably the most famous person tied to country music currently alive in the USA. He’s also 71-years-old.

There’s no guarantee how much longer the man will be able to put on shows. The odds are high he’s nearing the end of his ability to sell out stadiums. I certainly hope not, but the older you get, the harder just about everything in life becomes.

For all those reasons and more, fans are desperate to enjoy Strait while they can.

Nashville George Strait concert crowd sings “Amarillo by Morning” with gusto during rain storm. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

If you have the opportunity to catch a George Strait, I recommend that you do. The man is a living icon and his music is legendary. Enjoy it while you can!