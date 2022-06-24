George Kittle Weighs In On Deebo Samuel

When the San Francisco 49ers report for training camp next month, tight end George Kittle expects things to be business as usual. And yes, that includes offensive weapon Deebo Samuel reporting for duty.

Samuel previously requested a trade from the team and has expressed his desire for a new contract. The 49ers, meanwhile, have been steadfast in their desire to keep Samuel in the Bay area as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract. The team is reportedly interested in signing Samuel long-term, though the two sides remain far apart financially.

Kittle is of the opinion that it’ll work itself out.

“What’s gonna happen, and this is me not knowing anything, Deebo’s got another year on his contract left regardless, right? Assuming he’s not going to sit out, that’s a lot of money, so he’s either going to play this year as a Niner with one year left on his deal or he’s going to get a contract extension,” Kittle told the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast earlier this week.

San Francisco should hope Kittle’s right. During the 2021 season, Samuel did pretty much everything for the 49ers. He earned All-Pro honors after totaling 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. Samuel added another eight scores and 365 yards on the ground.

Those are the kind of numbers that generally get you rewarded. Especially someone of Samuel’s age, 26, and ability. Not to mention, if Samuel were to be traded, it likely would’ve happened by now. Kittle said as much during his comments to “Bussin’ With The Boys.”

“What are you going to do, trade him for a first-round pick in next year’s draft? That doesn’t help us this year,” added Kittle. “Like c’mon, you can’t trade for future picks, not right now, so that window is kind of closed.

He continued: “Something crazy could happen, I could be eating my words in two weeks, but the Niners have done every major contract — mine, Fred Warner’s — the week before the season started. So, my guess is in three weeks we’ll hear news of it, but I have no idea.”

San Francisco reports to training on July 26th.

