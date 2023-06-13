George Kittle Says 49ers Starting Job Is Brock Purdy’s To Lose

Videos by OutKick

About a week ago, George Kittle was singing the praises of 49ers quarterback Trey Lance saying he had improved since returning from injury. However, the veteran tight end still says that Brock Purdy is the man to beat in the team’s quarterback battle.

Sports Illustrated‘s Robin Lundberg asked Kittle a simple, straightforward question: “Trey Lance. Starter or backup?”

“Who is he competing against?” Kittle responded, reportedly with a smile on his face.

Lance is, of course, up against Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and maybe even Brandon Allen if you want to cover all possible outcomes of who could get thrown under center for the Niners this season.

However, Kittle went on to say that while he views Lance as a starter-caliber NFL quarterback, it’s Purdy, who took over late in the scene who remains the top dog and the man to beat.

“Trey is a starter in the NFL,” he said. “He will be. Get that guy some reps and he has an incredibly high ceiling. But in regards to that, Brock Purdy won eight straight games and got hurt. So I think it’s just Brock’s job to lose at that point.

“But yeah I think Trey’s definitely a starting quarterback. He just needs reps, that’s all it is.”

Purdy is on the mend after suffering an injury to his throwing elbow in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the team said that he is recovering ahead of schedule which bodes well for him retaining the starting gig.

