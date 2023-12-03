Geno Smith Shows Off Massive Bruise That He Played Through Like A Consumate Professional

Videos by OutKick

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to play hurt for the last few weeks with an elbow injury and he recently posted a photo of the damage.

However, he deleted it soon after, destroying all evidence it ever existed…

…kidding, it’s the internet; people took screenshots!

Smith is believed to have hurt himself during Week 11 when the Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams. However, he hasn’t missed time because of it and played against the San Francisco 49ers last week and the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Alright, so what kind of damage are we dealing with here? A bit of soreness? Some swelling?

Nope, a GIANT bruise.

Here is a picture of Geno Smith's elbow/tricep when it was messed up



[📷: Geno Smith] pic.twitter.com/G7bWszI0Jw — HawkMania (@hawkmania4) December 2, 2023

Jeez. Keen observers will also pick up on the fact that that’s Smith’s right arm, i.e. the one he throws with. So you can imagine he’s been in some serious discomfort the last few weeks.

However, that is how you do it. By this point in the year no one is 100 percent. I bet you Geno could’ve shown everyone that nasty bruise of his and said, “I’m going to need to sit one out,” and they would’ve understood.

Nope. Geno Smith is out there leading his team with a messed up elbow because he’s a pro football player. That’s what he’s supposed to do. It’s what we like to see out of our top-level athletes.

Be more like Smith and play through the pain if you can. Don’t be stupid about it, but if you can manage, go for it.

Plus, chicks dig bruises.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle