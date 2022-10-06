Geno Smith is on an absolute tear. The 31-year-old quarterback, who has spent much of his career as a backup, is starting for Seattle and can’t stop balling out.

He is also one of the funniest players in the league.

Through the first four games of the year, though the Seahawks are 2-2, Smith has been lights out. He has completed 77.3% of his passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns, adding 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

Geno Smith’s resurgance is one of the most delightful surprises of the 2022 NFL season.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday, in a three-point win over Detroit, Smith went 23-of-30 for 320 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. It earned him the NFL’s Player of the Week honors and boosted his passer rating to 108.0, which ranks third in the league.

Now, as Seattle travels to New Orleans, Smith is looking to continue his hot start. Even if it surprises both the fans and media alike.

Geno Smith doesn’t think you should be surprised by his talent

During a press conference on Friday, a reporter asked Smith about his rise from seven-year backup to early-season dominance as a starter. Midway through his question, the veteran quarterback interrupted and asked if/why the reporter sounded surprised.

When the reporter said that yes, he is, Geno Smith hit him with a hilarious one-liner to shut him down. Take a look:

Question: You’re in the midst of sumn unprecedented: backup for 7 years now near top league in passer rating & just won POW…



Geno: “You surprised by that?”



Reply: If you’d told me that before the season, I’d been a bit surprised



Geno: “That’s cuz you never watched me throw.” pic.twitter.com/DeWzzuhZQh — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 6, 2022

This is not Smith’s first rodeo. He has been around the league and knows what he is doing. The former West Virginia signal-caller was also dominant on the collegiate level so he knows what it takes to win.

Thursday’s quip was also not Smith’s first one-liner of 2022. After beating Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football, he dropped an all-timer that he has since trademarked.

Smith is on fire, but there is a lot of season left. The Seahawks will continue their season with the Saints on Sunday and will hope to get back to the playoffs with its first quarterback not named Wilson since 2012.