‘How Bout We Just Shut The F–k Up And Win Games’: Geno Auriemma Not Here For Slogans Around 2023 UConn Huskies

College basketball fans were glued to their televisions during the Women’s Final Four. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese captivated an audience, along with South Carolina, all while UConn coach Geno Auriemma sat at home watching.

Heading into the 2023 season, Auriemma is not looking for the media to prop up his basketball team with words of encouragement. As we’ve all seen in athletics, when one team fails the previous year, some want to put different titles on what they think the next year’s team motto should be. Call it the ‘redeem team’ or having ‘unfinished business’, Geno Auriemma doesn’t care for these slogans to put on t-shirts.

Looking towards the upcoming season, Auriemma is coaching for his 12th national championship at UConn. But if you’re trying to label his squad, don’t waste your ink or copy space in a newspaper, Geno is not looking for any motivation.

But the Huskies head coach was ready to fire-off some comments about the narrative surrounding this upcoming season.

Geno is not here for your sympathy or labels, he just wants to see his team back on top, especially after South Carolina, Iowa and national champion LSU stole the spotlight this past season.

If his team enters the 2023 season with this type of mentality, I’d suspect we’ll be seeing the Huskies playing for another championship next April.

One thing is for certain, Auriemma is not here for your nonsense, he just wants to win.