Genie Bouchard Turns Heads Wearing Lacy Bra As Top

Tennis star Genie Bouchard isn’t making much noise on the court these days as she rehabs from a shoulder injury that required surgery.

She is making plenty of noise off the court, though.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old shared a selfie that features her rocking a green jacket with matching pants and a lacy white bra as a top. The look was well-received by her 2.3 million followers.

It’s a look Genie rocked last weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Somehow her appearance at the F1 race flew under the radar until she posted the selfie of the head-turning outfit.

The outfit had many of Genie’s followers referencing an episode of Seinfeld

The outfit had many of Genie’s followers referencing an episode of Seinfeld where a character by the name of Sue Ellen Mischke, the heiress to the Oh Henry! candy bar fortune is seen walking down the street with a bra as her top.

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether Genie was inspired by the Seinfeld character or not. I think we can all agree that either way that it’s a great look.

Her return to the court hasn’t yet been announced. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later. Her fans are looking forward to that day, but for now, they’ll settle for lacy bra top selfies.