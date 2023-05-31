Gen Z Thinks They Invented Laying In Bed With New Trend ‘Bed Rotting’

Videos by OutKick

There’s a new trend sweeping Gen Z, and it’s called bed rotting.

While it sounds like a scene out of the movie Se7en, it’s as simple as this: you lay in bed for a while.

Those Gen Zers come up with everything. Or, at least, they think they do.

The “trend” is becoming popular on TikTok (go figure) and has racked up over 300 million views, according to The New York Post.

If you want to binge-watch something or eat food while you bed rot. There are no rules in the bed rotting game.

Bed rotting practitioners (read: bums) claim that this is a great way to improve one’s physical and mental health. Maybe it works for them, but I’ve always found that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

I mean, if you’re holed up in bed because you’re nursing an injury or just because you want to that’s one thing, but there’s no way nothing improves your mental health. In fact, from personal experience, I’ve always found that the exact opposite is true.

Accomplish anything, and you’ll feel better than you do laying in bed like a rich, elderly Upper West Side widow.

Workout. Read a book. Fix something. Write something. Run an errand. Anything.

It’s always funny to me how Gen Zers always have to make whatever they do a trend. Laying in bed isn’t a trend, and even if it was, it’s not new.

Grandpa Joe was bed rotting with 3 other people in Charlie in the Chocolate Factory, and that movie is from the early ’70s. Also, how disgusting must that bed have been?

*Shudders*

I guess every generation thinks they’re the first to discover anything, but leave it to Gen Z to think they came up with being a lazy ass.

Although it makes some sense seeing as these are the same people who get wellness advice from TikTok.

