Gen Z Cancels Leggings

Hey, Millennial women, if you show up to Thanksgiving dinner wearing leggings, don’t be surprised if your Gen Z niece laughs at your lack of fashion knowledge.

Leggings have been canceled, losers.

That’s right, in a riveting analysis of TikTok trends, media outlets are reporting that Gen Z fashionistas have determined your leggings are officially out and you will now be shunned by the first generation to never know the world without the Internet.

via Getty Images

The major moment in pop culture history reportedly happened last week when Millennial TikTok influencer Hannah Brown left home wearing Air Force Jordan lows, black leggings, a knit sweater and a tote bag.

“What are we wearing to run errands?” she asked her fans.

Bad move, Hannah. Oh hell no you didint! You’re canceled. Mark this TikTok for future reference.

This is the day flare leggings died.

Gen Z. says women should be wearing flared leggings and yoga pants. I’m no expert here, but these 20-somethings swear there’s a difference.

The Millennials ARE NOT handling this news very well. Let’s dig into some of these comments where women are forced to come to terms that they do not run fashion trends and that they’re getting old:

• “I refuse to wear flare leggings in michigan Gen Z. I did that already, I’m good. You look perfect as is”

• “These comments make me realize I’m 37.”

• “wait…when did we get into flare leggings?! I thought we were doing regular with slouchy socks?! I’m old..”

“Girls wearing flare leggings what is your plan for winter??? Like we lived that life…. I wont go back to flare,” wrote a Millennial who is having trouble coming to grips with the news leggings are out. / via TikTok

• “Flare leggings ?! Oh dear lord the world is ending bc I’m officially OLD 😏”

• “I can’t go back to flare yoga pants… the soaking wet bottoms are a hard pass. Learned that lesson in 2004”

• “what is everyone talking about… flare leggings?! how is that back in style. terrible for wet weather 😂”

Let this be a lesson to all those Millennials pushing 40 who are about to roll into that Thanksgiving dinner with all those nieces who are home for the holiday after spending four months at Bama or in Austin at UT.

Your ass is about to pay the price if you wear the wrong comfy form of pants. Don’t say OutKick didn’t try to warn you.