Gayle King Slammed For Callous Interview With Israeli Father Of Hamas Hostage

On Wednesday, CBS’s Gayle King demonstrated that she is not a journalist, but rather a propagandist.

While speaking with Tomas Hand, who had gone viral after saying that his 8-year-old daughter would have been better off being initially killed rather than her current state of being held hostage by Hamas, King had the audacity to bring up politics – of all things – during their CBS Mornings interview.

“You have innocent children and Palestinian people that are dying and you have innocent Israeli children that are dying because of politics. What do you say about that?” King asked.

The question came out of nowhere considering the segment had been about how a father is dealing with his child missing somewhere in Gaza and being held by Hamas terrorists.

“I’m not interested in politics at all,” Tomas Hand exasperatedly replied. “My only concern is to get Emily back.”

It’s amazing that Hand was able to hold back from lashing out – many others on social media have expressed that they would have responded quite differently to that kind of asinine question.

WATCH: CBS's Gayle King LECTURES the father of a eight-year-old Israeli girl being held hostage by Hamas that "innocent children in Pales –Palestinians…are dying" too just as "innocent Israeli children" and, b/c of "politics," "no one seems to be able to say enough, stop" pic.twitter.com/5qkg2QUMNn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2023

READ THE ROOM, GAYLE

To make matters worse, Gayle King knew exactly how emotional Hand was from one of his earlier answers.

When asked how he is getting by, Hand explained that he can only sleep by drinking and that he hasn’t really been eating. In other interviews, Hand has said that Emily is going to spend her upcoming 9th birthday in a Hamas terror tunnel somewhere – he feels absolutely helpless.

“I try not to think about the nightmares that Emily is going through,” Hand said.

If you think what Gayle King did was inappropriate, listen to what Thomas Hand said when asked if he's been sleeping:



"I have a couple of pints of beer before I go to bed…I don’t eat much…The beer — a couple of beers helps me sleep. Otherwise, I’d be up all night". pic.twitter.com/kNc8wWpuTA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2023

KING WAS CLASSLESS

If you’re wondering what Gayle King’s endgame was, she wanted Hand to blame the Israelis.

There’s no other explanation for the question.

She was prodding him, hoping to play on this poor father – who ALSO lost his wife on the October 7th attacks, to blame the Jewish people for what Hamas did. She was just begging for the opportunity to chime in with “BUT… what about these other people that are suffering?”

Obviously, both Israelis and innocent Palestinians suffering is horrific and nobody should argue otherwise. But this segment was with a father, not a politician, not a military expert, not a policymaker – which is why Tomas is trying to do ANYTHING to get his daughter’s story out to those that can actually help.

I’d tell King to go back to college and study up on journalistic ethics. And she may actually like that, based on the current protests happening across campuses these days.

Instead Gayle, why don’t you watch some old episodes of your mentor and friend, Oprah Winfrey – which many have long suspected is the only reason you have your job to begin with. See how Oprah dealt with interviews in these situations.

CBS used to be one of the pinnacles of broadcast greats, it’s a shame how much it’s fallen.