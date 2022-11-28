Navy Football Commit Stays After Historic Playoff Win To Help Pick Up Trash In Stands

Tennessee high school running back Gavin Noe is one of the good ones. The two-time All-State senior won the biggest game of his life on Friday and didn’t think twice about staying after to help clean up.

Noe, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, stands 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and plays for Anderson County High School in Clinton, Tennessee. The Mavericks capped their undefeated high school football season at 10-0 back in October and continued to dominate in the playoffs.

They advanced to the state championship with a 29-13 win over the Red Bank Lions after going down by two scores at halftime. 29 unanswered points in the second half and a big day from Noe put them in victory formation as time expired.

He had both a rushing touchdown and an interception in the monumental victory.

TOUCHDOWN AC! Gavin Noe in from short yardage after a SICK grab by Vowell!

Nelson’s kick is good

AC 20 Red Bank 13@AllThingsACMavs @ACMav4Life @ACSchoolsTN @5StarPreps #GoMavs🤘 pic.twitter.com/UqHLFtrMqN — Ben Downs (@BenDownsACMAVS) November 26, 2022

By winning its semifinal matchup and moving to 14-0 on the year, Anderson County will play for a state championship for the first time in school history. Noe and the Mavericks did what no one had done before them.

29 unanswered points in the second half advanced Anderson County to the program's first ever state title game, here's just a taste of the celebration.@ACMav4Life @ACSchoolsTN @ACHSMAVS pic.twitter.com/zupPTIbrUU — Casey Kay (@caseykaytv) November 26, 2022

While most players on both teams left the field as soon as the game had ended and hands had been shook, one did not. Noe, who committed to play for the United States Naval Academy in June, let his character shine through.

Those in the crowd — which had since emptied — left a lot of trash behind. One woman, who may have been a student, stayed back to sweep up.

Gavin Noe went to help.

After playing a crucial role in a historic win, he walked up and down the bleachers picking up trash until the entire place was spotless.

Win a big game and what does this kid do afterwards… starts picking up trash! He gets it!! That’s big time @gavinnoe25! pic.twitter.com/wjsR06DqZW — Josh Boynton ⚾️🤘 (@JBoynton21) November 26, 2022

Noe didn’t have to do what he did. He knew that. Somebody else would have cleaned up eventually.

Noe wanted to do what he did. The Midshipmen got a good one.