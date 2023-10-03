Gavin Newsom Misses Big Opportunity To Assure He Becomes The Democratic Nominee | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein put our buddy Greasy Gavin Newsom in a real spot.

He declared that he would appoint a black woman — and only a black woman — to fill that lame duck “interim appointment.”

BUT Gavin also declared he would not appoint one of the candidates already running for the spot which includes a black woman, Barbara Lee, because he didn’t want to tip the scales of the March primary.

So that left Gavy in a real bind, especially after black women in California were seemingly pretty pissed at his whole philosophy and felt he would be using them as a placeholder or a bench warmer for the eventual and actual senator who will win the spot.

I mean the whole concept is actually pretty racist but I mean, Democrats gonna Democrat so it is what it is.

And lo and behold, he did it by appointing Laphonza Butler.

Laphonza Butler checks all the identity boxes.

Black, a woman, and a pro-abortion activist who serves as the president of Emily’s List- a pro-abortion group dedicated to elevating pro-abortion women into elected offices. Oh, and she’s also LGBTQ.

Damn, Gavin I gotta hand it to you. You out-checked your boxes with this one.

Only problem is she lists her residence as Maryland and you’re trying to appoint her to a California seat but hey, I’m sure no one will notice…

Interesting to note this Laphonza Butler also served as a senior strategist on Kamala’s 2020 presidential campaign.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

But speaking of Kamala, I really think Gavin missed an opportunity for himself.

Gavin, ole buddy ole pal, there was an option that could’ve been even better for you…

Appointing Kamala.

Black and a woman? Check and check.

Now I don’t know how this could’ve unfolded or what constitutional hurdles this strategy would have had to clear to become possible but hear me out.

If I were a Democrat strategist I would‘ve played it like this…

The DNC, the powers that be who actually run the show, ya know the Obama hold overs like Valarie Jarrett and others who are actually running this White House, they should’ve sat down with Kamala and let her know the obvious in no uncertain terms, she will not be president, she cannot run for president, she would lose dismally and end up with a legacy of international embarrassment. So, they could’ve CONVINCED her to instead take this Senate appointment and release some BS statement about wanting to return to the Senate and represent California… blah blah blah.

Okay so then Kamala would’ve been out of the way and the Democrats would’ve finally been free and clear to kick “The Big Guy” Brandon to the curb and then..BAM.. just like that Gavin Newsom becomes the Democrat nominee.

Now I know all of this sounds a little far-fetched but actually not as far-fetched as the Democrats actually trying to run basement dementia Joe or Czar of Disaster, Kamala Harris.

They need an out and this senate vacancy could’ve been just the thing.

A missed opportunity for Gavin Newsom if you ask me but nonetheless, I still maintain Gavin will be the Democrat nominee.

Gird your loins, America.

And those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

