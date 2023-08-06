Videos by OutKick

Gatlin Bair is the fastest recruit in college football. He chose to stay home on Saturday instead of venturing out to play for a variety of Power Five schools that offered him a scholarship.

Bair, a Class of 2024 prospect from Burley, Idaho, ultimately committed to Boise State over Michigan, as well as offers from Oregon, TCU, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Nebraska and BYU, among others. However, he will not join the Broncos program until 2026.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bair will serve a two-year mission after graduating high school in the spring before playing college football. His faith also played a large role in his college decision.

The biggest reason I picked Boise state is I feel like I can have a bigger impact on other peoples lives. I can go anywhere and develop into an NFL receiver but I feel like I was given my abilities as a football player to help others and to make an impact on others lives. — Gatlin Bair, via Brandon Huffman of Bronco Country/247 Sports

The Wolverines were also in the mix right up until the last second.

It wasn’t until very recently I knew. I was very torn between Michigan and Boise State and I couldn’t decide where to go. So I spent a lot of time praying and I just felt Boise State is the place I needed to be. — Gatlin Bair, via Brandon Huffman of Bronco Country/247 Sports

Bair called Andy Avalos on Saturday night and broke the news to a bit of shock. The third-year head coach at Boise State was surprised, but excited by the decision.

It is his biggest recruiting win since taking over at his alma mater in 2021. Bair is also the highest-rated commit in

Gatlin Bair says he wants to take Boise State to the 12-team Playoff and get the Broncos back to their “glory days.” pic.twitter.com/81s2SzAQf5 — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) August 6, 2023

Whenever it is that the four-star wide receiver does officially enroll, he will immediately be one of the fastest players in the country.

Boise State commit Gatlin Bair has serious wheels.

In addition to football, Bair is one of the best high school sprinters in the country.

He ran a 10.18-second 100-meter dash at the end of March, which was the second-fastest time amongst high schoolers in 2023.

Bair’s time would have placed sixth at last year’s NCAA championship— as a junior in high school.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher followed it up by winning the event at the Texas Relays.

Burley (Idaho) 4⭐️ WR Gatlin Bair wins the D1 high school 100m Texas Relays with a time of 10.28 with a loaded field.



The 6’3 WR hold offers from Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, Utah, BYU and many more. @WillTurboff @InsideTexas @UtahCFBstats @txfblife @TFLrecruiting pic.twitter.com/0cxJOifKX3 — Tre_LandoTFL (@Tre_LandoTFL) April 1, 2023

And then he went 10.15 (!!) at the Idaho state meet in May.

Gatlin Bair blew the competition away with a 10.15 100m! 💨 @BairGatlin



(🎥 andrei.herrera15/ IG) pic.twitter.com/Phl7j3btS1 — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) May 12, 2023

Bair broke a state record in the 100-meter sprint and then did it again with a 20.41-second first-place finish in the 200. His track speed translates well to the gridiron.

This is what Gatlin Bair’s 10.15 100M looks like in a game, 22.8 mph #ReelSpeed https://t.co/tf8pSB3rl8 pic.twitter.com/rIT8gMvSbd — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) May 12, 2023

Boise State got its wide receiver of the future on Saturday. Literally. It will take a few years to get Bair in the system, but when he is, defensive backs are going to have a hard time keeping up!