Former U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland To Undergo Brain Surgery

Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, has announced that he will be undergoing surgery to remove a lesion from his brain in September.

“I wanted to share a recent health development with you,” began Woodland’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On Sept. 18th, I’ll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain. I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland closed out his post by explaining that he is in good spirits with his family and team by his side.

Gary Woodland has announced that he will have brain surgery. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 39-year-old played a full PGA Tour season this year having teed it up in 24 events. Woodland earned six Top 25 finishes, including two Top 10s at both the Houston Open and Genesis Invitational. He made the cut in three of the year’s four major championships, with his best finish in a major being a T-14 at the Masters in April.

Currently ranked 73rd in the world, Woodland earned the marquee win of his career at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He posted back-to-back rounds of two-under on the weekend to post 13-under for the week. Brooks Koepka finished runner-up three shots back of Woodland.

While his win at Pebble Beach was cool, nothing tops the moment he shared with Amy Bockerstette during a practice round at the WM Phoenix Open.

That time when Amy Bockerstette won the hearts of millions. ❤️



This moment with @GaryWoodland is still everything.#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/5lgQAnm6sI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2022

