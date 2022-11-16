Gary Patterson Responds To Nebraska Coaching Rumors

Gary Patterson doesn’t sound interested in leaving the Texas Longhorns.

The former TCU head coach joined Steve Sarkisian’s staff as a special assistant to the head coach, and he’s had a decent amount of success helping the team improve from last season.

For all that care one way or another I am committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey! So please don’t believe any reports otherwise! #Wenotme — Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) November 16, 2022

Tuesday night, a tweet claiming Patterson was the front runner for the job opening in Lincoln generated a lot of attention.

After all, Nebraska is a traditional powerhouse, and any coach would likely be interested in hearing an offer from the Cornhuskers.

BREAKING: Several sources close to the Texas program report that Gary Patterson, special assistant, is the front-runner to take the vacated Head Coach position at Nebraska. Patterson is expected to be in Lincoln this weekend as the #Huskers take on Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/EyS3iMBKHS — The CornHuskers Tribune Daily (@HornyMcFrog) November 16, 2022

However, it’s not going to happen. Patterson tweeted Tuesday night that he’s “committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey,” and told people to not believe any reports indicating that’s not the case.

Well, I guess that’s another name you can cross off the candidates Nebraska might be pursuing. Whether or not the Cornhuskers had any interest to begin with, Patterson made it clear he’s not interested. At the age of 62, Gary Patterson has found a nice landing spot. It doesn’t make much sense for him to bolt.

Plus, Patterson’s last great season came in 2017. It wouldn’t make much sense at all for the Cornhuskers to hire a guy who got unceremoniously pushed out the door following a 3-8 start in 2021. Fans wouldn’t like that at all.

Who will Nebraska target? That remains to be seen. It could be Matt Rhule or someone else, but it definitely won’t be Gary Patterson.