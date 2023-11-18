Providence Player Garwey Dual Throws Brutal Punch, Gets Ejected: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Providence basketball player Garwey Dual might be in huge trouble after his actions Friday night against Kansas State.

Dual was ejected during the 73-70 loss to the Wildcats after he made the decision to punch Dai Dai Ames. The two were mixing it up, and getting a bit chippy when things escalated way too far.

It appeared Ames might have barely caught Dual on the mouth after being bumped in the chest, and it was off to the races from there.

The Providence guard walked over and threw a brutal punch that connected. You can check out the insane sequence of events below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Oh boy, 2 young freshman get into it in OT of K State vs Providence.



Some back & forth from Garwey Dual & Dai Dai Ames but if you are Garwey, you cannot react like that… pic.twitter.com/0zJde8QnmX — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) November 18, 2023

Garwey Dual ejected for punching Dai Dai Ames.

Honestly, the most impressive thing about this situation is that Ames somehow didn’t hit the ground. The guy took a right hook directly to the face, and managed to stay on his feet.

Did he look shocked? Yes, but he didn’t go down. As they love to say in boxing, “He never went down!”

Most people would be flat on the ground if they took a punch like that, but to Ames’ credit, he just stumbled back.

Providence’s Garwey Dual might not play in the next game after this. pic.twitter.com/GYrjohjVYE — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 18, 2023

As for Garwey Dual, it’s going to be pretty hard to imagine there’s not at least a minimal suspension coming. There’s simply now way you can punch a guy in a game, and not get in serious trouble.

What message would it send if Dual is on the court tomorrow against Georgia? The man right hooked a guy and could have caused a serious injury.

Fortunately, he didn’t seriously hurt Dai Dai Ames, but the point is he threw a punch that connected.

Providence basketball player Garwey Dual ejected after punching Dai Dai Ames during loss to Kansas State. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you choose to do incredibly stupid things, then you’re going to have to suffer the consequences. That’s where Dual now finds himself after a truly unacceptable decision on the court.