The Week 5 NFL matchup between the Jets and Broncos is going to be SPICY and Garrett Wilson turned things up a notch! New York and Denver already had some bad blood between them over comments made by Sean Payton earlier in the preseason and it clearly ruffled some feathers back in the Garden State.

Payton, in his first season back on the sideline since 2021, will lead a Broncos team that was largely terrible during its lone season with Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. Hackett was one-and-done after going 5-12.

Denver really reached its valley on Christmas Day when Patrick Starr torched Russell Wilson. It doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that.

Hackett was fired after the season. Payton moved over from New Orleans.

Hackett was then hired as the offensive coordinator for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers later teamed up with his friend and former offensive coordinator from Green Bay a few months later.

While speaking to the previous regime during the start of training camp, Payton threw Hackett under the bus. His opinion of his predecessor was not positive.

The comments made their way throughout the New York locker room and got the team talking. Rodgers did not like what Payton had to say at all and fired right back in defense of his guy.

That started the beef. Garrett Wilson appeared to escalate it further on Saturday.

It could have been a coincidence. However, intentional or not, Wilson did everything that Payton doesn’t like.

Payton set four quirky rules for his team prior to the start of the preseason. He outlined four things that he did not want to see from his players on the sideline.

Wilson, who does not play for Payton, broke all of Payton’s rules. He wore a bucket hat and sunglasses while engaging in an interview on the sideline during the game.

Garrett Wilson during Saturday’s preseason game.

(Image courtesy: CBS New York)

The only rule Wilson didn’t break had to do with him taking off his uniform. But he didn’t play to begin with so there was no uniform to take off or leave on anyway.

Wilson’s sideline outfit may have been in direct opposition to Payton. It may have been accidental.

Either way, Wilson defied Payton, with whom the Jets have beef. Hilarious.

And then he got some Cookout.

Garrett Wilson & Michael Carter eating cookout



Man of exquisite taste pic.twitter.com/xpF3Jtvrx2 — T (@Not40oztotony) August 13, 2023

One of us! One of us!