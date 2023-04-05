Brewers Rookie Calls Out Wife Haley Cruse After Walk-Off Dinger For Playing Better When She’s Not At Game

Videos by OutKick

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell is in his first full season in The Bigs after being drafted by the organization with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. The 24-year-old recorded his first walk-off home run against the Mets on Wednesday, and attributed his success to his wife not being in attendance.

Mitchell, who played at UCLA, married Haley Cruse in 2021. Cruse plays professional softball for the USSA Pride, but is best known for her time at Oregon and has nearly one million followers on TikTok.

Just your average cage sesh pic.twitter.com/SAuVCXO0sY — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) January 10, 2020

Her husband, Mitchell, stepped up to the plate as the first batter in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday. He took a 3-2 pitch deep to right field and lifted Milwaukee over New York in walk-off fashion.

The celebration was on as soon as he rounded third and headed for home.

During his postgame interview with Sophia Minnaert, Mitchell was asked about the at-bat against Adam Ottavino. He proceeded to bury Cruse and said that something good usually happens when his wife isn’t in the crowd.

Garrett Mitchell called out Haley Cruse.

You won’t say it to my face tho https://t.co/srI9EflJ3L — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

Cruse did not appreciate the call out.

YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO CALL ME OUT LIKE THAT @GarretMitchell5 — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

But to her credit, she called Mitchell’s game-winning bomb. So maybe she brought the good juju!

Don’t need to be there to have an impact pic.twitter.com/RoI3bjaZBp — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

Even though Cruse was proud of her husband, she vows to never attend another game again…

Never going to a game again, you’re welcome Brewers fans — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

… as far as you (and Mitchell) know, at least.

Me trying to sneak into Am Fam Field on Friday after my husband said he plays better when I’m not there on live television pic.twitter.com/ewHNSwqEMr — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

Despite the team’s inability to pay its star players, the Brew Crew cannot stop mashing taters thus far into 2023. Mitchell’s was just the latest in a flurry of moonshots that have led Milwaukee to a 5-1 start.

Assuming that Cruse doesn’t show up to games moving forward, it’s a safe bet that neither Mitchell nor the Brewers will be slowing down. In the meantime, he has some explaining to do when he gets home!