Gardner Minshew Won’t Be Hitting The Bars Or Hammering Beers While At The Super Bowl

Gardner Minshew might be a fan of cutting loose, but he won’t be doing it while in Arizona for the Super Bowl.

The Eagles and Chiefs will battle it out this Sunday for the Lombardi Trophy, and while Gardner Minshew might not be on the field, he’s still locked in.

“No, not much nightlife this week, man. We got some other sh*t, other stuff to do you know. So, I think not as much nightlife this time,” Minshew said when asked whether or not he’d be the ringleader for nightlife activities in the Glendale/Phoenix area.

Gardner Minshew and the Eagles are locked and loaded for Sunday.

Everyone knows Gardner Minshew is the ultimate bro. He’s a man’s man. The Eagles backup QB is the kind of guy you want in your foxhole.

The man is just a hilarious person, and you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise. When you think QBs who crack open cold ones and might just have to cruise through a whole case on behalf of freedom-loving patriots everywhere, you think of Gardner Minshew.

However, there’s a time and place for everything. The Eagles aren’t in Arizona to party. Philly is there to take a trophy home.

There will be plenty of time to drink cold beers with boys. We all know this. There’s only so many chances to win the Super Bowl. For some players, this will be their only chance, and Minshew has no intention of wasting it.

Gardner Minshew not focused on partying at the Super Bowl. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Now, if the Eagles win Sunday, you can bet your life savings Gardner Minshew will be throwing brews back like it’s going out of style. Stay frosty, Gardner, Stay frosty!