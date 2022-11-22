Gamers Flip Out As EA Sports College Football Gets Shelved Till 2024

Gamers are ready to riot.

EA Sports tried to sneak in some appalling news during Monday Night Football in an attempt to soften the blow of some devastating details. Reports of the delay surfaced late Monday.

The company responsible for the upcoming EA Sports College Football game revival announced that their decade-long comeback will have to hold off for one more year, with their next release getting pushed to 2024, originally slated for July 2023.

Tomorrow, EA is expected to announce that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024, per @MattBrownEP. pic.twitter.com/thUcfYYUK6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 22, 2022

The college franchise’s last installment came on July 9, 2013, with NCAA Football 14, so fans were certainly on edge to play it ASAP once it got announced.

Now, they’re facing another excruciating year of longing. EA Sports is expected to officially announce the news on Tuesday, according to 247Sports‘ Brandon Marcello.

EA Sports is expected to announce Tuesday that it is delaying the return of EA Sports College Football until 2024, a source tells @247Sports. (@MattBrownCFB first) — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 22, 2022

“Wouldn’t be an @EASPORTS game without there being some disappointment,” said one dissatisfied Twitter user.

The trail toward bringing back the beloved franchise was welcomed with open arms by the gaming and CFB community. One caveat to the new release, as previously reported by OutKick’s David Hookstead, was that the game’s release would set it up to operate on next-gen consoles rather than the already-pricey PlayStation 5 or latest XBOX Series.

EA, stop playing with gamers’ feelings!

EA Sports’ announcement about the College Football video game pic.twitter.com/TOWFKbBxSE — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) November 22, 2022

I think 2K Sports needs to just take control and make a College Football video game it’ll be better than anything EA Sports comes up with. — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) November 22, 2022

IF EA Sports' college football game doesn't allow you to have a random press conference bashing another coach, I don't want it — Joe Broback (@joebroback) May 19, 2022

What if the real EA Sports College Football 24 was the friends we made along the way? https://t.co/CwMfKFdgRj — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) November 22, 2022

EA Sports could literally just re-skin Madden in generic stadiums and we’d be happy for year 1 of EA Sports College Football — Stuart Gilchrist (@StewieGilchrist) November 22, 2022

EA Sports worse than ISIS — 🃏 (@__laxned) November 22, 2022

“We want the college football video game”



EA Sports: pic.twitter.com/rXDaoc5ETp — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) November 22, 2022

EA delaying “NCAA Football” until 2024 pretty much guarantees that the game will be a disappointment. People will expect to see an extra year’s work of quality that will not be delivered.



Now give us what we really want @EASPORTS pic.twitter.com/1kbc6CzvCl — College Baseball Central (@CollegeBaseCNT) November 22, 2022

If I die before the next college football game releases I’m going to haunt EA Sports headquarters until the end of time. https://t.co/QZD9LNbvCR — Daniel (@danielinfresno) November 22, 2022

Here’s my take on the EA Sports college football delay. We’ve gone without it since 2013-2014. If they put out an unfinished and broken product like we’ve seen with recent maddens, I would rather not have it at all. Yes, I’m sure it’ll be broken for months on release in 2024 too — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) November 22, 2022