Gamers Flip Out As EA Sports College Football Gets Shelved Till 2024

Gamers are ready to riot.
EA Sports tried to sneak in some appalling news during Monday Night Football in an attempt to soften the blow of some devastating details. Reports of the delay surfaced late Monday.
The company responsible for the upcoming EA Sports College Football game revival announced that their decade-long comeback will have to hold off for one more year, with their next release getting pushed to 2024, originally slated for July 2023.
The college franchise’s last installment came on July 9, 2013, with NCAA Football 14, so fans were certainly on edge to play it ASAP once it got announced.
Now, they’re facing another excruciating year of longing. EA Sports is expected to officially announce the news on Tuesday, according to 247Sports‘ Brandon Marcello.
“Wouldn’t be an @EASPORTS game without there being some disappointment,” said one dissatisfied Twitter user.
The trail toward bringing back the beloved franchise was welcomed with open arms by the gaming and CFB community. One caveat to the new release, as previously reported by OutKick’s David Hookstead, was that the game’s release would set it up to operate on next-gen consoles rather than the already-pricey PlayStation 5 or latest XBOX Series.
EA, stop playing with gamers’ feelings!
