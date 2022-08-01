Has College Football Become Like ‘Game Of Thrones’?

Has college football become a mirror of “Game of Thrones”?

America’s greatest sport has been engulfed by chaos as realignment and conference expansion sweeps across the nation.

Nobody has any idea how this is going to shake out, and as all eyes are now on Notre Dame, some think we’ve entered the “Game of Thrones” era of the sport.

Is college football like “Game of Thrones”? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An unnamed source told Brett McMurphy, “How do you trust people now? It’s like ‘Game of Thrones.’ It’s getting voted off the island. It’s f**king crazy.”

Industry source sums up current state of college football: “How do you trust people now? It’s like ‘Game of Thrones.’ It’s getting voted off the island. It’s f—— crazy.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 1, 2022

Is there any single way to make college football cooler than to compare it to the legendary HBO show?

Even though the ending of “Game of Thrones” was atrocious, the show itself was a massive success. It was an achievement unlike anything we’d seen before.

From a plot perspective, the intrigue, suspense and backstabbing was electric. Millions of fans were captivated.

Given how the Big Ten took a blowtorch to the PAC-12 by stealing USC and UCLA, it’s fair to ask whether or not there’s some Cersei or Daenerys in Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s spirit.

He was willing to look the PAC-12 in the face and talk about a potential alliance against the SEC. Then, he went and stole the conference’s two most important programs.

Is it “Yellowstone”? Does the sport reflect “Game of Thrones”? Is it both? It’s hard to say, but one thing that is for sure is that you couldn’t script this kind of chaos any better if you tried.

Will the Big Ten continue to expand? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

All bets are off and all options are on the table. Trust nobody, prepare for the unexpected and ready yourself for imminent conflict!