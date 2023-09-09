Game Of The Week: Texas Vs. Alabama

Videos by OutKick

Texas vs. Alabama, 7:00 ET

It is just Week 2 in college football and we are already treated to a must-watch matchup as the Texas Longhorns take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is the second consecutive year that they will play and Texas is looking for revenge. Alabama is looking to prove that they still belong among the top teams in College Football as many are doubting how good they will be this year.

Texas almost beat Alabama last season. Almost means nothing, though, as they ultimately lost the game. That game was also in Texas so you need to wonder how well they will play on the road. Last season Quinn Ewers played really well against Alabama until he was notched out of the game. The good news for the Longhorns is that Ewers is in the game and healthy. He also gets a chance to play against a secondary that is not healthy and somewhat susceptible to good quarterback play. The Longhorns have playmakers and they should be able to exploit the Alabama secondary. They don’t have the strong running game like last year – at least not one amazing running back. Texas looked fine in their opener against Rice, but they also were expected to win that game with ease. Will the Texas defense be able to stop a newly forming Alabama offense?

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 15: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Alabama is used to high expectations, and in fairness they are still ranked as #3 in the nation right now. However, most of the chatter from experts that I saw said they were unlikely to play in the National Championship game and maybe not even make the playoffs. They looked like they were in pretty good unison against Middle Tennessee, but like Texas against Rice, the expectation of winning was there. The jury will be out about Jalen Milroe until after the game, but he looks poised so far and was able to rush for 48 yards and two touchdowns. When your quarterback accounts for five of your touchdowns, I feel like you have to be pretty happy with him. Perhaps more importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over and the team didn’t make many mistakes via penalties in their opening game. The questions about continuity on both offense and defense are valid, but do you really think Nick Saban won’t have his team ready for this game?

Last year will be hanging over the heads of Texas, but that isn’t always enough to get the job done. Ewers can prove that he is an NFL ready quarterback if he plays well in this game. Alabama can prove that their team deserves their ranking. Saban is clearly the better coach in this one. I’d say that Texas has a slight advantage defensively, but Alabama is at home and if they can once again not make mistakes, I’d be surprised if this game is that close. Texas can certainly blow up Alabama’s plans, but I think going on the road, this early, will be too tough a task for them. I’m going to take Alabama -7 in this one, even if I have to buy the half point.

