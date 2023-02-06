Gambling On Goofy Super Bowl 2023 Novelty Props Including The Gatorade Bath

Note: New users can Bet $5 and get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly from DraftKings Sportsbook. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit, and bet $5 on the Super Bowl and DraftKings will give you $200 in Bonus Bets. Outkick readers can click here to claim this offer NOW.

It’s Super Bowl LVII week and instead of going to Radio Row, I’ll be on my laptop firing at random betting markets. The Super Bowl is one of the few sporting events offering what is called “novelty props”.

These include bets such as “Over/Under the run time of the national anthem”, “Scorigamis”, “How many times a QB’s wife will be shown on the telecast?”, etc.

Let me be clear: None of these are full-unit bets. Professional sports bettors recommend using only 1-3% of your bankroll per wager. So if you’re a $100 bettor, place a $10-50 bet at most on one of these.

Over/Under 11.5 for jersey number of 1st TD scorer

Over 11.5: +105

UNDER 11.5: -130

This is my favorite novelty prop because three of the Eagles’ four top TD scorers have a jersey number of “11” or less. Also, both Chiefs’ running backs have a jersey number less than 11.5.

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts (No. 1) leads the team with 13 rushing TDs, WR A.J. Brown has 11 receiving TDs and WR Devonta Smith has 7 receiving TDs.

However, all three Eagles’ running backs (Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott) have a jersey number higher than 11.5 as does TE Dallas Goedert.

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith celebrates his TD with teammate WR A.J. Brown in the NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On KC’s sideline, leading rusher RB Isiah Pacheco is No. 10 with 5 rushing TDs and 2nd-leading rusher, RB Jerick McKinnon, has jersey No. 1. McKinnon’s 10 receiving TDs is 2nd on the Chiefs behind TE Travis Kelce‘s 12 TDs.

In fact, the Chiefs’ banged-up WR corp is what pushes the Under 11.5 for jersey number of the 1st TD scorer to the favorite. KC’s only healthy starting WR by the end of the AFC championship was Marquez Valdes-Scantling (No. 11).

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster won’t be at full health even if he plays in the Super Bowl, But Smith-Schuster’s jersey number is “9,” providing another out for a UNDER “11.5” jersey number bet.

Novelty Prop Bet #1: UNDER “11.5” for jersey number of 1st TD scorer (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds for the UNDER 11.5 jersey number to be the 1st TD scorer in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 2023 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coin Toss Result

HEADS: +100

Tails: +100

To be honest, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the 1st true even odds for a Super Bowl coin toss I’ve ever seen. The oddsmakers try to lock in a profit for this market by listing both Heads and Tails at -105.

Since we are truly flipping a coin, I’m making my 1st-ever Super Bowl “coin toss” wager. Every time me and the homies go to the casino, we put $100 on red at the roulette table just to see what the vibes are. This isn’t any different.

Most of the people I’ve ever played against in Madden picks “Tails” for the coin toss because “Tails never fails”. So, as ridiculous as this sounds, we could fade the public with a bet on “Heads”.

You know what? I’m already talking myself out of this dumbass bet. I’m just going to lock in “Heads” at even-money odds because it’s the Super Bowl. That’s the end of my coin toss analysis.

Novelty Prop Bet #2: “Heads” is the coin toss result (+100) at DraftKings

Odds for “Heads” on the coin toss result of Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Color of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning head coach of Super Bowl 2023.

Personally, the right answer should be “Purple” because “Riptide Rush” is the GOAT Gatorade flavor and is purple. But, it obviously isn’t my call which Gatorade these teams use.

The “Yellow/Green” and “Orange” are the favorites because they were the flavors used by the Chiefs and Eagles in their recent Super Bowl wins. However, “Blue” was the color of the Gatorade bath in three of the past four Super Bowls.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gets a lemon-line Gatorade bath after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Chiefs dumped Orange Gatorade on coach Andy Reid after their Super Bowl 2020 victory and the Eagles poured Lemon-Line Gatorade over former coach Doug Pederson when the upset the Patriots in Super Bowl 2018.

Athletes are creatures of habit and both teams still have players from their recent Super Bowl winning rosters. Since I’m on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2023, I’ll sprinkle on KC drenching Reid in Orange Gatorade.

Novelty Prop Bet #3: “Orange” color of Gatorade bath for the Super Bowl winning coach (+350) at DraftKings

Odds that “Orange” is the color of the Gatorade bath for the winning head coach of Super Bowl 2023 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

