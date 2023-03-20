Gambling Gods Giveth Then Taketh Right Back In Gonzaga-TCU

Videos by OutKick

The end of TCU Horned Frogs vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Sunday in the Round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament was like a gambling speedball. Regardless of which you side you bet, it was outrageous.

Gonzaga beat TCU 83-81 and the Horned Frogs covered as +4.5 underdogs. But how TCU cashed was bonkers. Just like the rest of this ridiculous tournament.

I mean, do you believe this s***? Gonzaga was anywhere from -4 to -4.5 favorites pregame depending on when you bet it. I gave out Gonzaga as -4 favorites earlier Sunday afternoon and it felt good at the end of the game.

Was Gonzaga -4 the right side vs. TCU?

I’ll let you be the judge. TCU led 38-33 at the end of the 1st half but the Bulldogs took control in the 2nd half. Gonzaga’s biggest lead was 9 with 3:28 remaining.

Gonzaga got a key stop and C Drew Timme defensive rebound up 79-73 with :37 remaining before Timme was fouled. The Bulldogs were in the double bonus so Timme was on the line for two.

Timme missed the 1st and made the 2nd to give Gonzaga a 80-73 lead with 0:33 left on the clock. As a Gonzaga -4 bettor, I was pumped. It got even better when the Bulldogs got another stop and defensive rebound in TCU’s next possession.

From here the nonsense begins. Gonzaga SF Julian Strawther craps his pants while inbounding the ball. Strawther BOUNCE passes it to TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. and then fouls him at the rim to send Miles to the foul line.

Of course, Miles made both to bring the Horned Frogs’ deficit to 80-75. Then Gonzaga beat TCU’s full-court press and SG Hunter Sallis got a breakaway dunk with :09 remaining to give ‘Zaga a 82-75 lead.

Gonzaga -4/-4.5 looks good, right? Ehhh. No. It’s never that easy in this racket. TCU charged down the court and banged a 3 to make the game 82-78.

The Bulldogs got fouled after inbounding the ball with less than :01 left to play. For a moment, I got excited. Gonzaga -4 was a freeroll with .07 seconds remaining and a Bulldog shooting two free throws. There is no way TCU covers.

But, “Not so fast” says the gambling gods …

It hurts to type out what happened and you already saw it. For the record, I hate TCU. Those clowns kicked me in the nuts in the College Football Playoff title game and then slapped me in the mouth Sunday.

This was the perfect ending for me in the 1st weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Most of my March Madness futures got nuked and I pretty much lit money on fire this weekend. I’m done gambling. Until the Sweet 16.

Did you have Gonzaga -4.5 or TCU +4.5?



A brutal #MarchMadness beat or amazing final-second win.



Here was the crowd's reaction at @CircaSports in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/8fpVSHMDPh — VSiN (@VSiNLive) March 20, 2023

