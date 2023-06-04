Gallen Will Lead D’Backs To Victory

Videos by OutKick

Braves vs. Diamondbacks, 4:10 ET

There are some times when things actually work out for you and you just get excited. In fairness, I am a very even keel kind of guy. One of the best pieces of advice I ever received was from a friend when referring to poker: don’t get too high on the wins, or too low on the losses. It has helped immensely with sports betting. Now we focus in on the last game of a series between the Braves and the Diamondbacks.

I’m not trying to be a broken record here, but the Braves have been a really good ball club. They have played some of their best baseball away from their home stadium which makes very little sense. They have a stacked lineup and continue to produce runs at a very nice rate. Their pitching staff isn’t quite Maddux-Smoltz-Glavine level, but Fried-Strider-Morton-Elder is pretty damn nasty. The Diamondbacks are the Orioles of last season. There isn’t a team in the league that has shown as much resilience or dominance as they have this year with the expectations that they have had. For a team that most thought would be downright terrible, they’ve done a solid enough job staying above .500 and remaining relevant in the division over two months.

The Diamondbacks take on the Braves. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Today, for the Braves, they get Michael Soroka taking the bump. He’s not been bad for the Braves, but he hasn’t been anything special either. If you looked at Soroka’s stats and saw a 6.00 ERA you’d probably think the guy sucks, but it was just one start. Sure, it was against the lowly Athletics, but nonetheless, it isn’t terrible. On the other side, Zac Gallen starts. The guy has been awesome the last couple of years. I don’t know what his contract situation is, but he will get a very lucrative one if he keeps it up. He did have a nice scoreless streak already this year, but that is gone. He’s only allowed two earned runs over his past 11.2 innings.

I really don’t care who Gallen faces. If the opposing pitcher isn’t that good, Gallen is the way to play the game and the one I want to back. I am taking Gallen and the Diamondbacks to beat the Braves today. The Braves are certainly the better team, but Gallen is definitely the better pitcher.

