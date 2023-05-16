Millionaires Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50

Videos by OutKick

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are big fans of complete equality in their marriage.

The star actress and retired basketball player have both made millions in their careers. Wade, by himself, made nearly $200 million in just contract earnings in the NBA.

While Union’s earnings from acting aren’t public, you can bet the house she’s made an astronomical amount of money as one of the most sought after talents in the industry.

While they’re both rich, there’s no subsidizing in their relationship.

Gabrielle Union reveals she equally splits the bills with husband Dwyane Wade. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

“In this household, we split everything 50/50, but in the other households each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that is like, “You better work, bitch. You better work. You gonna sleep in? You know, someone might not eat,'” Union explained in a podcast clip going viral when talking about money.

Gabrielle Union says her and Dwade split their bills 50/50 and she still has anxiety about being financially secure due to all of her responsibilities which forces her to be a workaholic! “You better work b*tch, oh you want to sleep in.” pic.twitter.com/lrvhZ3Ax8Q — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 15, 2023

Is Gabrielle Union’s approach the correct one?

Now, things might get a bit spicy here, and before they do, let me state on the record that I’m not married and I’ve never been married. That’s as much as I’ll publicly state about my relationship status. So, take everything I say as a man who has never been married. Alright, let’s get fired up!

I don’t see a single thing wrong with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade splitting their bills 50/50 because there’s not really an economic imbalance in their relationship.

Why wouldn’t it be equal at least in the general sense if they’re both absolutely loaded? If anything, (go ahead and buckle up for this hot take), Union’s earning potential is significantly higher at this point of her career.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union split their bills equally. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Wade’s days of earning huge paychecks on the court are long behind him. The former Miami Heat star can still earn a ton of money doing endorsements or could get into coaching. Sure, but Union can earn Bill Belichick level money with a couple movies a year.

If anything, Wade is getting off easy with this arrangement. Gabrielle Union is still pulling down bags of money and could for the next several decades. Wade’s days of his highest earning potential have already come and gone. He cashed in. The retired NBA star definitely cashed in, but the high ceiling came and went.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are both very rich. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He ought to kick back with a beer and enjoy the fact everything is 50/50. Am I correct? Am I wrong? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!