Gabe Davis Ruled Out For Monday Night Matchup Against Titans

The Buffalo Bills’ big-play threat, wideout Gabe Davis, will be inactive for Monday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Davis, who broke out in the season opener against the Rams, was battling an ankle issue from practice this week and seen as doubtful to participate in Monday’s contest. The Bills first listed him as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

Davis broke off big yardage against Los Angeles’ stout defense in Week 1: recording four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense are expected to lean on top wideout Stefon Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox and next-man-up Jamison Crowder against a lukewarm Titans defense, which is still missing Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry.

Buffalo kicks off the Monday night doubleheader of NFL games, facing the 0-1 Titans before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the ascending Minnesota Vikings in game two.

Fantasy football managers that gambled on Gabe Davis’ availability can look to last-minute guys in free agency like Eagles wideout Quez Watkins or Minnesota’s KJ Osborn.

If Crowder is somehow still a free agent in your league, pick him up with a high-ceiling Week 2 projection.